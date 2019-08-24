US sanctions obstructing Iran’s efforts to fight transnational organized crimes

US unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran are obstructing Tehran’s efforts to fight against transnational organized crimes, such as drug trafficking, an Iranian official said.

Addressing the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, Iran's permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi underlined the importance of international unity to uproot the organized crimes trespassing international borders, according to IRNA.

Referring to the emergence of new aspects of organized crimes such as cybercrimes and transnational crimes as a major challenge, the Iranian official highlighted the importance of adopting a comprehensive approach towards the issue.

“In this sensitive era that multilateralism has been endangered due to illogical and adventurist policies of a certain government, strong and coordinated international cooperation is necessary under supervision of the United Nations,” he said.

The Iranian envoy referred to the efforts made by Iran to fight drugs trafficking through adopting extensive approaches and policies and minimizing the negative consequences of narcotics consumption.

He stressed the fact that the illegal sanctions imposed by the US on Iran in its most cruel forms are the biggest threat to achieve sustainable development agenda in the country and other neighboring states.

The sanctions have hindered international cooperation and implementation of regional and bilateral initiatives, the Iranian official said, adding that those who imposed sanctions are directly responsible for the disastrous consequences of creating disturbance in fighting narcotics, organized crimes and terrorism.

Following the US unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018, Washington reimposed economic sanctions against Tehran, causing many problems for the country.