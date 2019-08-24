RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0746 GMT August 24, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257748
Published: 0153 GMT August 24, 2019

US sanctions obstructing Iran’s efforts to fight transnational organized crimes

US sanctions obstructing Iran’s efforts to fight transnational organized crimes

US unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran are obstructing Tehran’s efforts to fight against transnational organized crimes, such as drug trafficking, an Iranian official said.

Addressing the 14th United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, Iran's permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi underlined the importance of international unity to uproot the organized crimes trespassing international borders, according to IRNA.  

Referring to the emergence of new aspects of organized crimes such as cybercrimes and transnational crimes as a major challenge, the Iranian official highlighted the importance of adopting a comprehensive approach towards the issue.

“In this sensitive era that multilateralism has been endangered due to illogical and adventurist policies of a certain government, strong and coordinated international cooperation is necessary under supervision of the United Nations,” he said.

The Iranian envoy referred to the efforts made by Iran to fight drugs trafficking through adopting extensive approaches and policies and minimizing the negative consequences of narcotics consumption.

He stressed the fact that the illegal sanctions imposed by the US on Iran in its most cruel forms are the biggest threat to achieve sustainable development agenda in the country and other neighboring states.

The sanctions have hindered international cooperation and implementation of regional and bilateral initiatives, the Iranian official said, adding that those who imposed sanctions are directly responsible for the disastrous consequences of creating disturbance in fighting narcotics, organized crimes and terrorism.

Following the US unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in 2018, Washington reimposed economic sanctions against Tehran, causing many problems for the country.

 

   
KeyWords
US
sanctions
Iran
crimes
obstruct
Gharibabadi
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2577 sec