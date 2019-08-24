Iran wins taekwondo World Cup gold, collects four poomsae medals

Sports Desk

Iran collected five medals, including men’s team gold, at the 2019 WT World Cup Team & Poomsae Championships in Wuxi, China.

Representing Iran, Islamic Azad University’s five-man team, comprising Hossein Lotfi, Amir-Mohammad Bakhshi, Sina Bahrami, Erfan Nazemi and Saeid Rajabi, overcame South Korea 71-66 in the final on Saturday to lift the trophy.

Russia and China 1, which was beaten by Iran in the semifinal, settled for the joint-bronze medals.

Before the World Cup Team competitions got underway, Iran’s Seyedeh Masoumeh Hosseini grabbed the women’s under-40 gold medal in poomsae contests, followed by American Kathy Do and Wen-yi Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Hosseini’s second triumph came in the over-30 pair category, where she teamed up with Sina Qezel-Ahmad for the gold medal.

USA and Canada grabbed the silver and bronze of the division respectively.

Qezel-Ahmad took his personal tally to two with a men’s under-40 silver, following Justin Wang of the US.

The duo of Yasaman Farrokhi and Mohammad-Mehdi Karami finished their campaign with a junior pair bronze, alongside Chinese Taipei.

Thailand took the gold of the division, with Vietnam finishing runner-up.

More than 380 athletes took part in the three-day event in the Chinese city on August 23-25.