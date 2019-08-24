RSS
0745 GMT August 24, 2019

News ID: 257750
Published: 0157 GMT August 24, 2019

Iran wins taekwondo World Cup gold, collects four poomsae medals
taekwondo.ir

Sports Desk

Iran collected five medals, including men’s team gold, at the 2019 WT World Cup Team & Poomsae Championships in Wuxi, China.

Representing Iran, Islamic Azad University’s five-man team, comprising Hossein Lotfi, Amir-Mohammad Bakhshi, Sina Bahrami, Erfan Nazemi and Saeid Rajabi, overcame South Korea 71-66 in the final on Saturday to lift the trophy.

Russia and China 1, which was beaten by Iran in the semifinal, settled for the joint-bronze medals.

Before the World Cup Team competitions got underway, Iran’s Seyedeh Masoumeh Hosseini grabbed the women’s under-40 gold medal in poomsae contests, followed by American Kathy Do and Wen-yi Chen of Chinese Taipei.

Hosseini’s second triumph came in the over-30 pair category, where she teamed up with Sina Qezel-Ahmad for the gold medal.

USA and Canada grabbed the silver and bronze of the division respectively.

Qezel-Ahmad took his personal tally to two with a men’s under-40 silver, following Justin Wang of the US.

The duo of Yasaman Farrokhi and Mohammad-Mehdi Karami finished their campaign with a junior pair bronze, alongside Chinese Taipei.

Thailand took the gold of the division, with Vietnam finishing runner-up.

More than 380 athletes took part in the three-day event in the Chinese city on August 23-25.

 

 

 

 

 

   
2019 WT World Cup Team & Poomsae Championships
Iran
poomsae
Wuxi
IranDaily
 
