Iran’s 32nd Nat’l Handicrafts Exhibition to open in Tehran

The 32nd National Handicrafts Exhibition will open at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds today and will run until August 31.

The exhibit will feature an array of personal ornaments, woodwork, illuminated manuscripts, miniatures, textile prints, enamel work, leather work, handwoven textiles, calligraphy, traditional musical instruments, metal work, and marquetry to name a few.

In the past couple of years, dozens of high-quality Iranian handicrafts have been honored with the UNESCO Seal of Excellence.

An official in Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, Abdolhossein Kafiri, said that provinces which have registered the geographical indication trademark of World Intellectual Property Organization in the handicrafts field will display their products.

He predicted that the current edition of the exhibition will have a 15 to 20 percent rise in its visitors, compared to last year.

Concurrent with the event, the 28th edition of the Iran Handmade Carpet Exhibition, as a unique event in the field of handmade Persian rugs, will also be held at the fairgrounds.

The sponsor and organizer of this event, the Iran National Carpet Center will provide special facilities and options for foreign businessmen in the field.

A number of business and trade delegations from various countries are expected to visit the exhibition and hold trade talks with Iranian producers and exporters of handwoven carpets.

Early in January, for the first time, an exhibition was held in Sulaymaniyah in Iraq’s Kurdistan region to showcase handicrafts and souvenirs made by Iranian artists from various provinces.