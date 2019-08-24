Iran beats Colombia in U19 world volleyball meet

fivb.com Iran’s Mehran Feyz-Emamdoust (R) hits a spike against Colombia at the 2019 FIVB Boys’ U19 World Championships in Tunis, Tunisia, on August 24, 2019.

Sports Desk

Iran overcame Colombia 3-1 at the 2019 FIVB Boys’ U19 World Championships in Tunis, Tunisia.

Having lost the first set 25-27, Iranians bounced back to win the next three sets 25-21, 25-17 and 25-13 for their second victory in the competition.

Bardia Sa’adat chipped in 22 points to top the scoring chart for Iran, followed by Mehran Feyz-Emamdoust who had 11.

Jharold Caicedo had the best tally of the night for the South Americans with 17 points with Ronnie S. Galvis also scoring in double figures (13pts).

The victory secured Iran’s third-place in Pool B, behind Italy and the Czech Republic.

Iran had beaten Bulgaria 3-1 in its opener before a straight-set defeat at the hands of the Czech Republic.

Iran plays Italy today in its final game of the group stage.

The top four teams of each of the five groups will head into the last-16 round, starting on Monday.