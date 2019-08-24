New Orleans festival to screen four Iranian films

The New Orleans Film Festival will host two feature documentaries and two short films from Iran.

‘Exodus,’ directed by Bahman Kiarostami, along with ‘Gracefully,’ by Arash Es’haqi, will be screened in the festival’s Documentary Features Competition, ISNA reported.

“In a center where Afghan immigrants who have illegally entered Iran are registered for deportation, the exit-interview process results in surprisingly delicate, witty exchanges,” the review of ‘Exodus’ reads.

‘Gracefully’ has previously participated in the Utah Film Festival and last year it won the best film award in the 10th Independent Documentary Cinema Celebration.

The New Orleans festival will also host ‘Absent Wound,’ directed by Maryam Tafakory, in the Experimental Shorts section and screen ‘Gray Body,’ by Samaneh Shojaei, in the Animated Shorts section.

The 30th New Orleans Film Festival will be held October 16-23.