Tabriz schools to teach Azari language

A number of schools in Tabriz will start pilot teaching of the Azari language as of September 23, the director general of the Education Department of East Azarbaijan Province announced.

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Jafar Pashaei stated that the provincial officials have 20 days to determine the number of schools, the content to teach, and the basic ages for being taught the language in Tabriz.

Pashaei added that a workgroup consisting of 15 experts have been assigned to work on the issue.

The official also highlighted the purpose of the language teaching program in Azarbaijan, that the Ministry of Education has issued a directive stating that the provincial education departments can carry out two hours of local-regional programs per week, provided that the duration does not exceed 60 hours during the academic year.

Pashaei said that East Azarbaijan is one of the bilingual provinces in Iran which needs to receive more attention on local languages.

According to Article 15 of Iran’s Constitution, “Persian is the official and common language and script of the people of Iran. The documents, correspondence, official texts, and schoolbooks must all be in this language and script. However, use of regional and ethnic languages in the press, the mass media, and the teaching of their literature at schools, alongside the Persian language, is freely permitted.”