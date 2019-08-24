RSS
0744 GMT August 24, 2019

News ID: 257760
Published: 0216 GMT August 24, 2019

Ruiz wants to 'end' Joshua's career in rematch

Ruiz wants to 'end' Joshua's career in rematch
REUTERS

Unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. said he wants to finish Anthony Joshua's career after confirming he will contest a rematch in Saudi Arabia.

United States-born Mexican Ruiz, 29, shocked Britain's Joshua in New York in June to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world titles, BBC Sport reported.

They are set to meet again in the Middle East on December 7.

"I took it to AJ in the Big Apple and I'm looking forward to ending his career in the desert," said Ruiz.

The fight was announced by 29-year-old Joshua's camp earlier in August, but Ruiz had not confirmed his participation.

But on Saturday he posted on social media, "I'm excited to announce my rematch with Anthony Joshua.

"In the first fight I made history and became the first ever Mexican/American heavyweight champion of the world."

Human rights campaigners have questioned the choice of venue, citing Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

Amnesty International has said the move provides "opportunity for the Saudi authorities to try to 'sportswash' their severely tarnished image."

 

 

 

 

 

   
