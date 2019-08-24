EU's Tusk asks: Does UK's Johnson want to be 'Mr. No Deal'?

CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a news conference on the margins of the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, on August 24, 2019.

European Council President Donald Tusk said he would meet Britain’s new prime minister on the sidelines of a G7 summit in France today and was ready to hear ideas on how to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

“Tomorrow I meet PM @BorisJohnson. I hope that he will not like to go down in history as ‘Mr. No Deal’”, Tusk tweeted, Reuters reported.

“The EU is ready to listen to operational, realistic ideas acceptable to all Member States including Ireland, if and when the UK government is ready to put them on the table.”

Boris Johnson has insisted Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, and has told the bloc there is no point in new talks unless negotiators are willing to drop the so-called Northern Irish backstop agreed with his predecessor, Theresa May.