Minister: Iran exported 2.3b kw of electricity since March

Iran has exported 2.3 billion kilowatts of electricity to its neighbors since March 2019, announced the country’s energy minister.

This has been achieved through improving management over domestic power consumption, Reza Ardakanian said in an address to a group of people in the northern Iranian province of Alborz on Saturday, IRNA reported.

He noted that this summer, the Energy Ministry managed to reduce the number of power outages in the country to zero by implementing 11 plans, which also led to a 3,700-megawatt decrease in electricity consumption during peak periods.

The minister said that at present, domestic agricultural units cooperate closely with the country’s Energy Ministry, adding that during the 10-year time span to summer 2018, average electricity consumption during peak periods increased by five percent each year.

“This comes as this summer, consumption during peak hours increased by only one percent.”

He noted that since March 2019, the Energy Ministry’s electricity supply to domestic industries has grown by 150,000 megawatt-hours, adding this was accomplished thanks to reduced consumption by industrial units as well as the domestic agricultural and household sectors.

“During the past 12 months, we managed to raise electricity generation by 3,800 megawatts.”

He said by August 30, the Energy Ministry will inaugurate 227 projects, which have been implemented with $7.85 billion in investments.

Ardakanian listed the ventures as building 10 big dams in nine provinces, setting up 2,000 hectares of agricultural water network in nine provinces and connecting 1,124 villages in 28 provinces to the national water supply network.

The minister added some of the other projects to be inaugurated by August 30 include construction of 39 wastewater treatment facilities in 12 provinces and 12 large water treatment facilities in nine provinces as well as building power plants in 13 provinces with a total capacity of 3,000 megawatts.

In addition to these projects, he said, implementation of 23 large plans, with an investment worth $10.23 billion, will begin by the same date.

Ardakanian noted that since the summer of 2018, new power generation units, with a total capacity of 3,800 megawatts, have come on stream.

Since the victory of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, the country’s electricity generation capacity has increased by 1,800 megawatts per year, on average, he said.

He added that from 2013 to March 2019, the country’s power generation capacity has grown by 2,200 megawatts per annum, on average.

The minister said thanks to efforts by the Iranian government, close to 10,200 villages across the country, with a total population of 6.7 million, have been connected to the water network during the past six years, gaining access to healthy and sustainable water supply.

Commenting on Alborz Province’s capacities and potentials in the field of implementing water, wastewater and electricity projects, Ardakanian put the number of such plans under implementation in the province at 652.

He noted that the Energy Ministry is implementing projects in the province, with $2.76 billion in investments, some of which are expected to be completed by 2021.

The minister said, on average, the projects are 34 percent complete.

A few days ago, Ardakanian said Iran has set new records since March 2019 in terms of increasing power generation, reducing electricity consumption in peak periods and boosting power exports to neighbors in warm seasons.

The minister stressed that by inaugurating 15 new power plants in 12 Iranian provinces since March 2019, the Energy Ministry has managed to set a record in terms of increasing power generation in a 12-month period, raising the country’s electricity production by 3,250 megawatts.

He said that by removing obstacles to boosting production and promoting innovation in the systems of the country’s power plants, the ministry has added 570 megawatts to the country’s power generation capacity.

Ardakanian added that following the implementation of a number of plans aimed at reducing power consumption by subscribers, another record was set as electricity consumption was lowered by 3,874 megawatts during the peak periods of this summer.

On the record set by the ministry in terms of power exports in the summer of 2019, he said during May 22-August 11, 2019, Iran exported 2.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to neighboring states, which has been unprecedented over the past few years.