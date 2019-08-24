Islamabad eyeing further energy cooperation with Tehran

The Pakistani Federal Minister for Power, Omar Ayub Khan, in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad, Mehdi Honardoust, voiced his country’s determination to further increase energy cooperation with Tehran.

“Pakistan is after increasing its relations with Iran in the energy sector,” Ayub Khan was quoted as saying by Fars News Agency.

The Pakistani power minister then called for strengthening friendly ties between Iran and Pakistan.

For his part, Honardoust emphasized the need for strengthening ties between Iran and Pakistan.

“The two countries of Iran and Pakistan enjoy high potentials for cooperating with each other in the field of energy and this issue can be beneficial to both countries,” he stressed.

In May, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that Tehran and Islamabad were holding talks on how to commission the long-waited gas pipeline project that is due to take Iran’s gas supplies to its energy hungry neighbor.

Abbas Mousavi told reporters that the diplomatic apparatus of Iran had begun new moves, adding that the foreign minister had started tours and activities which are mostly in Asia and the region in countries such as Syria, Turkmenistan, India, China, and Japan.

He added that these trips were in line with the national interests of Iran and would soon begin with diplomatic moves with the northern neighbors.