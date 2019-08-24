Tusk: US JCPOA withdrawal caused no positive effect

National Desk

European Council President Donald Tusk said on Saturday the US withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement had not brought about any positive effect.

Speaking at the G7 summit in Biarritz, he took the US President Donald Trump to task for abandoning the nuclear deal with Iran.

Despite the US withdrawal, Europe is still supporting the nuclear agreement which was signed between Iran and P5+1 group of countries – Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany.

Tensions between the two countries have increased following the US pullout from the agreement in 2018 and reimposition of sanctions against Tehran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing it to renegotiate a new deal that addresses its ballistic missile program and regional influence as well.

Tensions deteriorated after Iran shot down a US surveillance drone on June 20 following its violation of Iranian airspace.

Several oil tankers were also targeted near the Persian Gulf last month, with Washington and its ally Saudi Arabia quickly blaming Iran for the suspicious attacks.

Tehran has rejected the accusations of its involvement as baseless.

The United States has engaged in significant regional military buildup, including by sending an aircraft carrier, a bomber task force, an assault ship, and around 1,500 additional forces to the Middle East.