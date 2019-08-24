Soyuz rocket carrying humanoid robot fails to dock with ISS

The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft carrying the Russian humanoid robot 'Skybot F-850' has failed to dock with the International Space Station (ISS).

Footage shows the Soyuz MS-14 moving away from ISS. The docking was planned to take place at 0530 GMT on Saturday. At this time the craft was 100 meters (328 feet) from the station, Presstv Reported.

The docking was supposed to take place in automatic mode and although the Soyuz successfully approached the ISS, flew over the station and stopped in front of the module, it was then visible on the broadcast that the Kurs automatic docking system could not stabilize the ship and begin the final approach to the station.

Subsequently the ship pulled back, having been 96 meters away at its closest, after which the broadcast ceased.

According to first Deputy General Designer for flight operation, testing of equipment and systems, Vladimir Soloviev, the next attempt to dock the spacecraft with the ISS will be undertaken on the night of August 25-26.