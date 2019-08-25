Iran, Russia, South Korea ink filmmaking memo

Iran, Russia and South Korea signed a memorandum of understanding to support the joint production of children and youths films for the next two years.

The agreement was signed in presence of the director of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth (IFFCY) Alireza Tabesh on the sidelines of the festival.

Speaking about the importance of signing the MoU, Tabesh said that the three countries will cooperate on joint feature film products, technical know-how, human resources and organizing joint festivals, IRNA wrote.

He expressed hope that the newly-signed memo will open new chapter for multilateral cooperation in the cinema industry.

Representative of Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival Seo Do-eun said the MoU is of great importance, adding that the meeting is a good opportunity for Eurasian states to prepare the ground for cultural interactions.

Also, head of Zero Plus International Children's and Youth Film Festival Nikolai Dann referred to tripartite cooperation, saying those countries which are united understand thoughts of one another.

The 32nd ICFF kicked off in Isfahan on August 19 and is set to wrap up today.