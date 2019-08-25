Veteran actor Dariush Asadzadeh dies at 96

Iranian veteran cinema, theater and television actor Dariush Asadzadeh, died at his home at the age of 96 on Sunday.

Asadzadeh was born on November 23, 1923 in Kermanshah in western Iran. He began his acting career at 20, and spent the next years as an actor, writer and director, IRNA wrote.

Asadzadeh was admitted to hospital last month after his general condition deteriorated.

Last year, the veteran actor was hospitalized after suffering from a bout of cancer.

He played in over 50 movies. He is better known for his roles in TV series, including ‘The Green House’ co-directed by Bijan Birang and Masoud Rasam and ‘Samandon’ by Nasser Hashemi.

His roles were also notable in movies such as ‘The Spouse’ by Mehdi Fakhimzadeh, ‘The Orphanage’ by Abolqasem Talebi, ‘Two Halves of An Apple’ by Kianoush Ayyari, ‘Smell of Camphor, ‘Fragrance of Jasmine’ by Bahman Farmanara, ‘Music Box’ by Farzad Mo’tamen, ‘The Resident of the Wooden House’ by Hossein-Ali Layalestani and ‘Hello Grandfather’ by Majid Qarizadeh.

Asadzadeh had recently received the lifetime achievement award at the 7th Shahr International Film Festival in Tehran.

Also a writer, he played roles in various TV series such as ‘Dark Intelligence 1’, ‘The Green House’, ‘The Friendship Agency’, ‘Days of Youth’, ‘Suitcase’, ‘Special Guests’, ‘39 Weeks’, and ‘Huge Problems 2’.

Asadzadeh also appeared in TV films like ‘Treasure of the White House’, ‘A Decent Job’, and ‘The Poet and Brothers’.