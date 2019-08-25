Iran wins mixed silver at taekwondo World Cup

Sports Desk

Iran claimed the mixed team silver medal at the 2019 WT World Cup Team & Poomsae Championships in Wuxi, China.

Representing Iran at the competitions, Islamic Azad University team, comprising Kimiya Hemmati, Kimiya Alizadeh, Erfan Nazemi and Amir-Mohammad Bakhshi, suffered a 50-26 defeat against the host in Sunday’s final.

The Iranian team had beaten Russia 41-38 in the semifinals after a 47-13 demolishing of Ivory Coast.

This was Iran’s second medal at the WT World Cup, following men’s team gold on the preceding night.

Iranians had also collected four medals at the poomsae contests.

Seyedeh Masoumeh Hosseini grabbed the women’s under-40 gold medal and then teamed up with Sina Qezel-Ahmad for over-30 pair’s gold.

Qezel-Ahmad won a silver at the men’s under-40 category with the duo of Yasaman Farrokhi and Mohammad-Mehdi Karami finishing third at the junior pair contests, alongside Chinese Taipei.

More than 380 athletes took part in the three-day event in the Chinese city on August 23-25.