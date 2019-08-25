RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0941 GMT August 25, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257801
Published: 0222 GMT August 25, 2019

Iran wins mixed silver at taekwondo World Cup

Iran wins mixed silver at taekwondo World Cup
worldtaekwondo.org

Sports Desk

Iran claimed the mixed team silver medal at the 2019 WT World Cup Team & Poomsae Championships in Wuxi, China.

Representing Iran at the competitions, Islamic Azad University team, comprising Kimiya Hemmati, Kimiya Alizadeh, Erfan Nazemi and Amir-Mohammad Bakhshi, suffered a 50-26 defeat against the host in Sunday’s final.

The Iranian team had beaten Russia 41-38 in the semifinals after a 47-13 demolishing of Ivory Coast.

This was Iran’s second medal at the WT World Cup, following men’s team gold on the preceding night.

Iranians had also collected four medals at the poomsae contests.

Seyedeh Masoumeh Hosseini grabbed the women’s under-40 gold medal and then teamed up with Sina Qezel-Ahmad for over-30 pair’s gold.

Qezel-Ahmad won a silver at the men’s under-40 category with the duo of Yasaman Farrokhi and Mohammad-Mehdi Karami finishing third at the junior pair contests, alongside Chinese Taipei.

More than 380 athletes took part in the three-day event in the Chinese city on August 23-25.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
2019 WT World Cup Team & Poomsae Championships
Iran
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4617 sec