Persepolis, Beiranvand sweep Iran football awards

ffiri.ir Alireza Beiranvand (C) poses for a photo with the best goalkeeper award alongside former Iran’s keeper Ebrahim Mirzapour (L) at the annual Persian Gulf Pro League awards in Tehran, Iran, on August 24, 2019.

Sports Desk

Persepolis goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was named the best player of the year at the annual Persian Gulf Pro League awards.

In a ceremony held in Tehran on Saturday, the 26-year-old Iranian international overtook teammate Seyyed Jalal Hosseini and Esteghlal full-back Voria Ghafouri for his second award of the night – after the prize for the best goalkeeper of the season.

Beiranvand had a glittering season with Persepolis, winning the third successive league title as well as the domestic cup trophy.

His heroics also led the Iranian side to a first-ever AFC Champions League final last November, where it lost 2-0 to Japan’s Kashima Antlers on aggregate.

Hosseini, however, had a consolation by the end of the night as he took the award for the best defender.

Sepahan’s Mehdi Kiani won the prize for the best midfielder with teammate Kiros Stanlley and Foulad’s Luciano Pereira sharing the award for the best striker.

Persepolis and ex-head coach Branko Ivankovic were also awarded with the best team and best manager of the year trophies.