Iran to let women attend football World Cup qualifier: Ministry

Women fans will be allowed into the stadium for Iran's next football World Cup qualifier in October, a Sports Ministry official said Sunday.

FIFA has been stepping up pressure on Iran to ensure women are allowed to attend qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, AFP reported.

An official at the Sports Ministry said on Sunday that women would be able to watch Iran at its next home game in Tehran's Azadi Stadium.

"Women can go to the Azadi Stadium on October 10, 2019 to watch the match between the Iran and Cambodia for the Qatar World Cup qualifier," said Jamshid Taqizadeh, the Sports Ministry's deputy for legal and provincial affairs.

"There is no legal ban (on the presence of women in stadiums] and we must activate the infrastructure, which is underway," he said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

"Our view on women, at all levels, is to prepare the necessary conditions for women's success."

The Iranian authorities have allowed foreign women to go to matches in the country in the past.