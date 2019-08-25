Iran’s FM makes surprise visit to G7 summit town

National Desk

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that Iran’s foreign minister at the invitation of his French counterpart travelled to Biarritz in France, where leaders of the G7 group of nations are meeting.

In a message posted on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon, Mousavi said that Mohammad Javad Zarif was invited to the southwestern city of France to continue consultations on initiatives introduced by the two countries’ presidents to find ways out of the current situation created by the United States following its withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, IRNA reported.

Mousavi highlighted that no meeting or negotiations have been planned between Iran’s top diplomat and American officials during his stay in the French city.

Mousavi made the announcement just after an Airbus A321 registered to the Iranian government landed there.

Biarritz’s airport has been closed for the duration of the summit from Saturday to Monday.

The visit came a day after Iran’s foreign minister returned home from a tour to four European countries.

European leaders have struggled to calm a deepening confrontation between Iran and the US since US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of Iran’s internationally brokered nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on the Iran.