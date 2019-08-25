Sweden’s music company to release Iran animation soundtrack album

Sweden-based MovieScore Media is set to release soundtrack album of the acclaimed Iran animation ‘The Last Fiction’, composed by Iranian musician Christophe Rezai.

The soundtrack album includes 27 instrumental and vocal pieces of the Ashkhan Rahgozar’s animation, ifilmtv.com reported.

‘The Last Fiction’ is based on a story from ‘Shahnameh’ (Book of Kings), the magnum opus of the world-renowned Persian poet Ferdowsi.

Vocalist Shahram Nazeri sung the closing credits song in ‘The Last Fiction’.

In addition, an all-star cast including Parviz Parastouei, Leila Hatami, Hamed Behdad, Baran Kosari, Askhan Khatibi, Akbar Zanjanpour and Farrokh Ne’mati lent their voices to the characters in the project.

The animation has won nine awards at various national and international festivals. The soundtrack for the flick gained the Cocomics Music Prize at the 20th Bucheon International Animation Film Festival in South Korea.

MovieScore Media was founded by former journalist Mikael Carlsson in November 2005. The company has released over 300 score albums and received one Grammy Award nomination and multiple nominations for the “Soundtrack Label of the Year” awarded by the International Film Music Critics Association.