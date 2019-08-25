Iran’s seven-month crude steel production nearly 15m tons: WSA

Iranian steelmakers cast 14.998 million tons of crude steel during the first seven months of 2019, marking 6.4 percent increase compared to corresponding figure of 2018 which was 14.091 million tons.

According to recent figures released by World Steel Association (WSA), Iran produced 2.2 million tons of crude steel in July, showing an 11-percent rise compared to the figure for the same month of 2018, which was 1.981 million tons, reported imidro.gov.ir on Sunday.

China topped the list of crude steel producers during the first seven months of 2019, with an output of 577.064 million tons.

India, Japan, the United States and South Korea with 66.188 million tons, 59.473 million tons, 51.827 million tons and 42.605 million tons respectively, were listed in second to fifth places, the report said.

Global steel production in July amounted to 156.891 million tons, showing a 1.9-percent rise compared to the corresponding figure of 2018 which was 153.965 million tons.

Iran ranked 10th among global crude steel producers last year with 25 million tons of production, according to figures released by WSA in January.

The statistics show a 17.72-percent rise for Iran compared to the figure for 2017 which was 21.24 million tons.

Iran was the 14th steelmaker of the world in 2017.

According to the Islamic Republic’s Vision Plan, the country’s total steel production capacity is to hit 55 million tons a year by 2025, with export figures expected to reach 10-15 million tons.

The World Steel Association (WSA) is one of the largest and most dynamic industry associations in the world. WSA members represent approximately 85 percent of the world’s steel producers, including over 150 steel producers with nine of the 10 largest steel companies, national and regional steel industry associations and steel research institutes.