CEO: NIDC drilled 124 oil, gas wells in 12 months

The National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) drilled 124 oil and gas wells during the past 12 months, said the company’s CEO.

Abdollah Mousavi added in this period, August 2018-August 2019, the NIDC drilled 52 appraisal wells, 70 workover wells and one exploration well, IRNA reported.

He noted that the NIDC’s top priority is to meet domestic oil industry’s demands in the fields of drilling operations and providing peripheral techno-engineering services.

Mousavi said his company is among the subsidiaries of the National Iranian Oil Company and active in the upstream oil and gas sector, which plays a pivotal role in the domestic oil and gas production chain based on its organizational responsibilities.

Putting the number of his firm’s skilled and experienced workforce at 15,000, he said the company owns 72 offshore and onshore drilling rigs as well as modern equipment and provides homogenous services in 20 specialized fields in different oil industry sectors.

At present, he said, the NIDC carries out 69 percent of the operations pertaining to drilling oil and gas wells and offers 60 percent of the peripheral services needed in this field.

Mousavi noted that his company has been active in the field of drilling oil and gas wells since four decades ago.

He said in the past few years, close to 20 domestic private firms have entered this industry, adding a significant number of these company’s experts have been among either the graduates of the NIDC’s drilling technology training center or the firm’s staff.

During the past 12 months, the NIDC carried out 170,270 meters of oil and gas wells, the company’s managing director added.