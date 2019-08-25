Iranian petchem firm produce 20 essential equipment items

Karun Petrochemical Company has produced 20 of its essential equipment items at home.

According to the company’s self-sufficiency committee, this was achieved as parts of efforts to implement the ‘resistance economy’ policies, set by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and to support domestic production, particularly under the current international circumstances that Iran is under unilateral US sanctions, Shana reported.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanction on Iran in two phases.

The company has accomplished to design, manufacture and install the items through reverse engineering and using its staff’s knowledge and expertise.

Karun Petrochemical Company is the first producer of isocyanates in the Middle East. The company produces the chemical by synthetizing chlorine gas, carbon monoxide, hydrogen, toluene and nitric acid.

In addition to isocyanates, the company produces numerous high quality basic and main petrochemicals whose exports create greater added value.

Fanavaran Petrochemical Company is among the suppliers of feedstock to this firm.