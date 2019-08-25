Mousavi: Iran uses legitimate instruments to protect its citizens’ interests

Tehran imposes sanctions on US think tank

National Desk

Foreign Ministry’s spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday Iran uses every legitimate instrument to protect the basic interests of its citizens after Tehran added an American think thank to its list of sanctions.

Asked about the US reaction to Iran’s sanctions on the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) and its Chief Executive Mark Dubowitz, Mousavi told reporters that propaganda spread by the US State Department and the American foundation is nothing new. Lying and misleading are their specialty, according to the Foreign Ministry’s official website.

On Saturday, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in a tweet said Washington is taking what she called Tehran's threats seriously and will hold it accountable if it compromises the safety of any American.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it has added the American think thank and its chief executive to its list of sanctions for their role in spreading "economic war and terrorism against the Iranian people."

The unilateral and unlawful economic terrorism waged by the US government has endangered lives, health and freedom of people and amounted to “full-scale economic war and terrorism against the Iranian people," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday, according to Press TV.

It added that the American institution acting under its deceitful name, and in particular its chief executive, have "deliberately and knowingly" been endeavoring, in a proactive and serious manner, toward damaging the security and vital interests of the Iranian people.

The think tank and its CEO effectively collaborated in designing and implementing the sanctions against Iran and aggravation of their effects, the statement said.

It emphasized that other administrative, judicial or security bodies may take further legal measures to counter, prosecute or punish the institution and Dubowitz, and their associates or collaborators for their actions and deeds against national security and interests of the Iranian government and nation.