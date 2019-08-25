Hong Kong police disperse brick-throwing protesters

Protesters on Sunday took to the streets of the Tsuen Wan neighborhood, clashing with police, who fired tear gas and eventually turned to two vehicles armed with water cannons to disperse the demonstrators.

Media reports said at least one petrol bomb was thrown by the protesters, Presstv Reported.

Some protesters dug up bricks from the pavement and wheeled them away to use as ammunition. Others sprayed detergent on the road to make it slippery for the lines of police.

Police said they strongly condemned protesters “breaching public peace,” and 19 men and 10 women were arrested during the demonstration.

Law enforcement had warned earlier in a statement that they would launch a dispersal operation.

“Some radical protesters have removed railings… and set up barricades with water-filled barriers, bamboo sticks, traffic cones and other objects,” the statement read. “Such acts neglect the safety of citizens and road users, paralyzing traffic in the vicinity.”

Train services to the nearest metro station were stopped as some protesters had vandalized stations following clashes with staff in recent days.

Transport to the airport appeared normal on Sunday, despite plans by the protesters for a day-long “stress test” of transport in the international aviation and financial hub.

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, has repeatedly called for calm.

Earlier in the week, she said she would establish platforms for dialog, although protesters dismissed her offer and said she needed to respond to their demands.

Hong Kong has for well over two months seen unrest over an extradition bill that would have allowed local authorities to extradite suspects to be tried in mainland courts. Although the government of the semi-autonomous Chinese region has backed away from that bill, protests have persisted.

The international financial hub has been governed under a “one-country, two-system” model since the city — a former British colony — was returned to China in 1997.

Beijing has repeatedly called for peace.