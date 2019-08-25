RSS
0939 GMT August 25, 2019

News ID: 257823
Published: 0507 GMT August 25, 2019

Seven killed in collision between helicopter, small plane in Spain’s Mallorca

Seven killed in collision between helicopter, small plane in Spain’s Mallorca

Seven people, including two minors, were killed on Sunday in a collision between a helicopter and a light plane on the Spanish island of Mallorca, the regional government said.

Five people were on board the helicopter, two of them minors, and they were all likely Germans, the Balearic Islands government said on Twitter. Two adult Spaniards were in the small plane. All the people on board the two aircraft were killed.

The cause of the accident was not yet known. Emergency services were notified of the crash at 1:35 p.m. time in the municipality of Inca.

"My solidarity and love for the families of the victims that lost their lives in this tragic accident," Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted.

 
   
KeyWords
helicopter
Mallorca
Spain
 
