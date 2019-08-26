RSS
0337 GMT August 26, 2019

News ID: 257845
Published: 0206 GMT August 26, 2019

Iran to play Cuba in World U19 volleyball last 16

Iran to play Cuba in World U19 volleyball last 16
fivb.org

Sports Desk

Iran will face Cuba on Tuesday at the round of 16 of the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship in Tunis, Tunisia.

On Sunday, Iran, having already secured a place in the last-16 round, suffered a 3-1 (25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-11) defeat against group-winner Italy to finish third in Pool B of the competitions, following the Czech Republic.

Italian Tommaso Stefani stole the show with 23 points, while Amir-Reza Sarlak topped the scoring for Iran with 13pts.

Iran’s defeat was coupled with an injury to middle-blocker Amir-Hossein Toukhteh who was forced out early in the first set and remains a doubt for today’s game.

Iran had started its campaign with a 3-1 victory over Bulgaria, before falling down to a straight-set loss at the hands of the Czech Republic.

Reza Vakili’s men then bounced back to beat Colombia in four sets and book a place in the knockouts.

Cuba, meanwhile, having won three and beaten 3-2 by Brazil, finished second in Pool A, behind the South American powerhouse.

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
