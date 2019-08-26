Iraqi coalition calls Israeli strikes 'declaration of war'

AP Popular Mobilization Forces members try to get a body out of a car after a drone attack near Al-Qaim border crossing, in Anbar Province, Iraq, on Aug. 25, 2019.

A powerful bloc in Iraq's parliament called for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq following a series of airstrikes blamed on Israel targeting Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), commonly known by the Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi in the country.

The Fatah Coalition said on Monday it holds the United States fully responsible for this Israeli aggression, "which we consider to be a declaration of war on Iraq and its people," AP reported.

The coalition is a parliament bloc representing the PMF.

The coalition's statement came shortly after a drone strike in the western Iraqi town of Al-Qaim killed a commander with the forces — the latest in strikes apparently conducted by Israel against the militias in Iraq.

The statement adds that US troops are no longer needed in Iraq.

Two unmanned aircraft carried out air raids on an area about 15 km (nine miles) away from Iraq's border with Syria on Sunday.

"As part of the string of Zionist attacks on Iraq, the evil Israeli crows have returned to target the Hashd al-Sha’abi, this time with two drones inside Iraqi territory," the group said in a statement, Press TV reported.

The statement added that the attack left one fighter dead and another seriously wounded. Initial reports said two fighters were killed in the attack, which was carried out under American air cover.

"This blatant attack came with air cover over the area from American planes, in addition to a large balloon to monitor the area near the site of the incident," it said.

Reports said that one of the airstrikes hit the headquarters of a PMF site, while the other struck a convoy of cars leaving the building.

The air raids are the latest in a series of attacks that have targeted positions of the PMF forces across Iraq over the past months.

The attacks began on July 19 when a drone dropped explosives onto a PMU base near the town of Amerli, in Salahuddin Province, killing at least one resistance fighter and injuring four others.

Iraq on Saturday summoned a US diplomat in Baghdad amid reports suggesting that Israel launched several airstrikes on weapon caches belonging to Iraq's PMF last month.

Iraq also urged the US to stay committed to a strategic security agreement signed between the two countries.