UNESCO volunteers restoring Mirza Nasrollah Watermill in Yazd

Mirza Nasrollah Watermill in Mehriz town, central province of Yazd, is getting restored by UNESCO volunteers, said the director of World Heritage Site of Mehriz Persian Garden on Monday.

The watermill, which dates back to the Qajar Era, is located to the south of Pahlevanpour Garden (Persian Garden) which is registered on the UNESCO’s World Heritage List. The water from Hassanabad Qanat (subterranean water canal) runs through the mill.

The central part of the building has sustained the bulk of the damage over time. Grindstone and other milling equipment have been placed on the western platform. Other platforms are resting places or for storing sacks of grain and flour.

The structure is mainly of adobe and fired brick, with stones used in some parts. Walls and outer surfaces are thatched. There are three rooms at the entrance, serving as stables and storerooms.

"The renovation operations involves repairing and revival of the mill’s interior, Elham Jelodari told IRNA Monday.

She said that the central part of the mill, which is the main part, includes a relatively big hall with four vaulted chambers around central dome house.

For the second consecutive year, 20 UNESCO volunteers from Iran, Spain, Russia, France, Hungary, Italy and Belgium began working on Pahlavanpour Garden in Mehriz on August 21 and their work will last for 13 days, Jelodari added.