IFFCY director calls for closer cultural ties with Turkey

Director of the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth (IFFCY) in Iran called for expansion of ties with the Konya Film Festival in Turkey.

Meeting with the director of the Konya Film Festival Abdolsatar Yarar on the sidelines of the 32nd IFFCY, Alireza Tabesh said the ‘Web Series’ section of the Iranian event will pave the way for closer cultural ties with Turkey.

Stressing the need for boosting cultural ties with the neighboring countries, Tabesh also noted that Isfahan is an important hub for holding cultural events, ifilmtv.com reported.

He said there are great capacities for sisterhood agreement between Isfahan and Konya.

Yarar said the event could play a key role for introducing Iran's children and the youth capacities.

The Turkish director added that the event is the best opportunity to introduce the two countries’ cinematic products.

He also noted that the festival prepared the ground for Turkish people to become acquainted with Iranian contemporary cinema.

According to the 32nd IFFCY website, the event aims to enhance the cinematic products of this age bracket and introduce the top works in national and international arenas.

The festival aims to promote ethical values such as family unity, appropriate lifestyle, respect for humanity, self-esteem, social responsibility, environmental protection and it also seeks to create awareness of the uprising future challenges.

The IFFCY is organized annually by the Iranian Organization of Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs, Farabi Cinema Foundation and the Municipality of Isfahan.

The 32nd IFFCY opened on August 19 and wrapped up on August 26 in the Iranian historic city of Isfahan.