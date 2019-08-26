Iranian MP, Japanese FM discuss regional tensions

An Iranian lawmaker held talks with Japanese foreign minister in Tokyo on cooperation on easing tensions in the Middle East.

Head of the Iran-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group Asadollah Abbasi and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono agreed that the two countries will cooperate to ease tensions in the region, NHK World reported.

Kono said he wanted to exchange views on the relationship between Japan and Iran, and the alleviation of tensions in the Middle East.

Referring to 90th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Iranian lawmaker expressed satisfaction with expanding Iran-Japan ties.

The meeting took place a day before Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s visit to Japan to meet with his Japanese counterpart amid heightened tensions in and around the Persian Gulf, Japanese government sources said Monday, japantimes.co.jp reported.

Zarif and Kono will hold their first talks since the United States last month called on countries including Japan to join a military coalition under the pretext of protecting ships passing through the Persian Gulf.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months, especially around the standoff between Iran and the United States. A series of attacks on tankers in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz have worsened the situation, with Washington and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.