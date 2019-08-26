Zarif: Iran, China should counter unilateralism

International Desk

China FM: Beijing backs Tehran’s ‘reasonable demands’

Iran and China need to join forces to counter unilateralism and "contempt for international law," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Chinese counterpart at a meeting in Beijing on Monday that followed his surprise visit to the Group of Seven summit in France.

Zarif did not mention the US directly in opening remarks to Wang Yi at a state guesthouse, but he appeared to be referring the administration of US President Donald Trump.

"Unilateralism is on the rise. Rejection of international law, not just lack of respect for international law but in fact contempt for international law, is on the rise and we need to work together," Zarif said.

China has been a close Iranian economic partner and is among the signatories to the 2015 nuclear accord, which has been unraveling since Trump pulled the US out of the agreement.

Since pulling Washington out of the deal last year, Trump has pushed a maximum-pressure policy to try to force Iran into a new negotiation that would include its ballistic missile program and regional activities.

Zarif made a five-hour visit Sunday to the seaside resort of Biarritz, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron and French, German and British diplomats.

He said he planned to brief Wang on "the latest developments as well as my tour of Europe and my discussions in Biarritz with our French colleagues" in the nuclear agreement.

Zarif said he was particularly excited by the Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to recreate the old Silk Road with massive infrastructure spending connecting China with the rest of Asia and beyond.

Iran considers the Belt and Road “to be the future of our region and our global interactions”, he added.

“We are comprehensive strategic partners,” Wang said. “That speaks to the high level of our relationship and our close strategic cooperation.”

China supported all efforts beneficial to safeguarding the nuclear agreement, Wang added, in comments carried later on the Foreign Ministry website.

It also “understands the reasonable demands put forward by Iran”, he said, adding that China would continue to play a constructive role in easing tension in the Persian Gulf region.

He said that "unilateralism is rising and power politics is emerging."

"Facing this situation, China as a responsible country agrees to work with Iran and other countries to work together for multilateralism, the basic rules of international politics and uphold the rightful interests of each country," Wang said.

Zarif's visit to Beijing comes amid heightened tensions between China and the US over their spiraling trade dispute and unrest in Hong Kong that Beijing accuses Washington of encouraging or even directing.

AP and Reuters contributed to this story.