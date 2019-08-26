RSS
0336 GMT August 26, 2019

News ID: 257859
Published: 0253 GMT August 26, 2019

Iran posts 11.6% rise in steel output

The Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade said on Monday that the country has produced 7.2 million tons of steel products in the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21-July 22), indicating an 11.6 percent growth compared with the output of the same period last year.

The ministry announced that Iran’s output was around 6.45 million tons in the corresponding four-month period last year, IRNA reported. 

Iranian steelmakers cast 8.05 million tons of crude steel during the period which shows 7.1 percent of growth compared to the related output of preceding year which was 7.51 million tons.

The report also added that 91,000 tons of copper cathode were produced in Iran during March 21-July 22, 21.8 percent up compared to 74,700 tons of last year.

A total of 83,700 tons of aluminum ingot were produced by aluminum smelters, the Industry Ministry figures showed, indicating 32.2 percent of decrease compared to corresponding output of last year, 123,400 tons.

Iranian steelmakers produced 14.99 million tons of crude steel during the first seven months of 2019, marking 6.4 percent increase compared to corresponding figure of 2018 which was 14.09 million tons.

According to recent figures released by World Steel Association (WSA), Iran produced 2.2 million tons of crude steel in July, showing an 11 percent rise compared to the figure for the same month of 2018, which was 1.98 million tons.

Iran ranked 10th among global crude steel producers last year with 25 million tons of production, according to figures released by WSA in January.

 

   
