Ties with India age-old, small pressures will not affect relations: Iranian envoy

Small pressures will not affect Iran’s age-old ties with India, said Iran's ambassador to India on Monday, adding that the current phase in the relationship will pass.

Ali Chegeni also said the trade relationship between the two countries were on an upswing, PTI reported.

He also slammed the US for unleashing economic terrorism on Iran.

Chegeni expressed that the US was spreading unrest in his region to sell its arms.

He also hit out at US President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

"You should come back, we never left the negotiating table," the Iranian envoy said, adding that the negotiation has to be based on mutual respect.

On Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's unscheduled visit to the G7 summit, he praised French President Emmanuel Macron for his efforts to defuse the tensions between Tehran and Washington by finding ways of resuming dialogue.

As six-month-long exemptions from US sanctions to buy oil from Iran ended in May, India had said it will deal with the issue based on three factors – the country's energy security, commercial consideration and economic interests.

In November, the US had granted a six-month waiver to India, China, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea to continue importing oil from Iran. The temporary waiver ended on May 2.

In May last year, the US had brought back sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal which was struck in 2015.