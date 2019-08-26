RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0335 GMT August 26, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257861
Published: 0255 GMT August 26, 2019

Ties with India age-old, small pressures will not affect relations: Iranian envoy

Ties with India age-old, small pressures will not affect relations: Iranian envoy

Small pressures will not affect Iran’s age-old ties with India, said Iran's ambassador to India on Monday, adding that the current phase in the relationship will pass.

Ali Chegeni also said the trade relationship between the two countries were on an upswing, PTI reported.

He also slammed the US for unleashing economic terrorism on Iran.

Chegeni expressed that the US was spreading unrest in his region to sell its arms.

He also hit out at US President Donald Trump for withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

"You should come back, we never left the negotiating table," the Iranian envoy said, adding that the negotiation has to be based on mutual respect.

On Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's unscheduled visit to the G7 summit, he praised French President Emmanuel Macron for his efforts to defuse the tensions between Tehran and Washington by finding ways of resuming dialogue.

As six-month-long exemptions from US sanctions to buy oil from Iran ended in May, India had said it will deal with the issue based on three factors – the country's energy security, commercial consideration and economic interests.

In November, the US had granted a six-month waiver to India, China, Greece, Italy, Taiwan, Japan, Turkey and South Korea to continue importing oil from Iran. The temporary waiver ended on May 2.

In May last year, the US had brought back sanctions on Iran after withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal which was struck in 2015.

   
KeyWords
India
Iran
trade
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/6268 sec