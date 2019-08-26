RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0339 GMT August 26, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257862
Published: 0258 GMT August 26, 2019

Envoy: Turkmenistan to reinvigorate economic ties with Iran

Envoy: Turkmenistan to reinvigorate economic ties with Iran

Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Tehran Ahmed Gurbanov voiced his country’s dissatisfaction with curbs in commercial ties with Iran, and said Ashgabat is determined to restore strength to its economic ties with Iran.

In a meeting with Mohammad-Ali Shojaei, the Governor General of North Khorasan province, Gurbanov said that the annual bilateral trade between the two countries has hit $5 billion over last decade, whereas it has lately decreased, reported Fars News Agency.

Stating that both countries have high potentials in commercial field, he added that the two sides should not ignore boosting relations in economy, agriculture, tourism, culture as well as sports.

The joint economic commission is going to be held in line with implementing mutual MoUs in the near future which will boost trade, Gurbanov noted.

Iran-Turkmenistan private sectors should increase their activities and it requires resolving the current challenges in this regard.

In mid-May, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Raşit Meredow told his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif that Ashgabat has the political will to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.

During the meeting in Turkmen capital city, Meredow described Zarif’s visit as very important and timely, adding, “Turkmenistan has a high political will to expand all-out relations with Iran.”

Zarif, for his part, referred to his meeting with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and underlined, “The commonalities shared by the two countries are more than just two neighbors.”

In January, Iran and Turkmenistan held their 14th joint consular meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Tehran on January 27 where the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding to further increase consular cooperation.

   
KeyWords
Turkmenistan
Iran
economy
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2812 sec