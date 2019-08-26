President proposes new picks for two ministries

National Desk

President Hassan Rouhani on Monday introduced two picks to the Parliament for the ministries of education and cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts, according to IRNA.

Rouhani proposed Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei as his candidate for the Ministry of Education, and Ali-Asghar Mounesan for the newly-established Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

If Haji-Mirzaei manages to win the Parliament’s vote of confidence, he would replace former education minister Seyyed Mohammad Bat’haei, who resigned in June to run in the coming parliamentary elections.

The other ministerial pick, if elected by lawmakers, will be tasked with establishing the new Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, Handicrafts, which is to replace an organization with the same name, currently headed by Mounesan.

The plan for establishing the ministry was ratified by the country’s Parliament and approved by the Guardian Council earlier this year, and now Rouhani has to establish it as soon as possible.

The change is expected to further enhance and boost the tourism industry, and increase employment and investment opportunities in this field.