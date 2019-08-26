Lebanon's officials hold meetings after Israeli drone strikes

Lebanese officials held several meetings on Monday after Israel launched drone strikes on southern suburbs of Beirut early in the day.

President Michel Aoun discussed the issue with the United Nations Special Coordinator Jan Kubis, his office said.

Separately, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri met Lebanon’s interior and defense ministers and with the army chief on Monday to discuss security issues, his office said, though it gave no further details.

Hariri was also to meet the ambassadors of the UN Security Council’s five permanent members.

Israeli drone strikes hit a base belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley near the border with Syria, the group said.

Abu Wael Issam, an official with the Palestinian group said the strikes were carried out by Israeli drones and did not inflict any casualties.

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using such attacks to boost his credentials ahead of Israel’s parliamentary elections next month.

He said the Palestinian group’s “alternatives are open in confronting the Zionist enemy.”

Airstrikes by Israel against Palestinian factions in Lebanon, such as this one, have been rare in the past years.

The strike came a day after an Israeli drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut while another exploded and crashed nearby.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday that his group will confront and shoot down any Israeli drones that enter Lebanese airspace from now on, raising the potential for conflict amid heightened regional tensions.

Nasrallah also vowed to retaliate to an Israeli airstrike inside Syria that took place late Saturday, which he said killed two Hezbollah members.

He said allowing Israel to keep flying drones over Lebanon would lead to a similar situation as in Iraq, where a series of attacks there targeted military bases and weapons depot belonging to Iraqi militias.

US officials have said at least one of the airstrikes on the militia in Iraq was carried out by Israel.

Hezbollah and Israel fought a month-long war in 2006.

Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani also reacted to the recent Israel’s drone attacks in the regional states, saying the "insane operations" were Tel Aviv's last struggles.

"There is no doubt that these insane operations will be the last struggles of the Zionist regime," Soleimani said, according to a Twitter account attributed to him.

General Soleimani was apparently referring to recent Israeli attacks against Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon.

Reuters, AP and Press TV contributed to this story.