Chinese envoy: US main obstacle to implementation of JCPOA

By Farzam Vanaki

China believes that the US is the main source of the problems currently besetting the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) as Washington has pulled out of Iran nuclear deal, said the Chinese ambassador to Iran.

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the JCPOA, signed in July 2015 between Iran and the P5+1, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

China has always voiced its opposition to US illegal and unilateral sanctions on Iran, Chang Hua added in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily on Monday on the sidelines of his visit to the Iran Cultural and Press Institute (ICPI) and meeting with the institute’s Managing Director Mehdi Shafiei.

Commenting on the visit by Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif to China and his meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Monday, he said, “On the way to the institute I took a look at Mr. Zarif’s Twitter page. His latest post read that in his meeting with Mr. Wang, he will discuss the two countries’ long-term plan to develop relations with each other and present a 25-year roadmap to materialize their comprehensive strategic partnership.”

The ambassador added, “I am convinced that despite the obstacles set by the US, China will not change its strong will to expand relations with Iran.”

Mutual political relations properly underline China’s strong will to strengthen ties with Iran, he stressed.

“Politically, we firmly support Iran. Wang had invited Zarif to China three times this year before the Iranian minister decides to travel to Beijing.”

He said in February, 2019, Iranian Parliament speaker Ali Larijani visited China and held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In June, Xi met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, the ambassador added.

“In the near future different important Chinese delegations will visit Iran to discuss the continuation of bilateral cooperation.”

He noted that China has always welcomed Iran’s participation in the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as, since a long time, the Middle Eastern state has always been regarded as an important country along the Silk Road.

The envoy added his country has always adopted a very clear stance on the JCPOA and supported the preservation of the deal, so that it is implemented completely.

In an address to his meeting with Shafiei, he said although he does not know Persian, his friends have told him that Iran Newspaper is the most important Iranian daily.

“As I said earlier, in a ceremony to launch the Chinese website of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), media play a very important role in helping the people of different states become more familiar with each other’s countries.”

Speaking at the same meeting, Shafiei appreciated China’s efforts to support the JCPOA.

He added likewise, Iran has always supported the integrity of Great China.

The ICPI director described as attractive the social and cultural approaches the Chinese ambassador has adopted since the beginning of his presence in Iran.

Cooperation between Iran and China in cultural fields are longstanding, he said, adding, “We, in the ICPI, have always attempted to maintain our relationship with Chinese media.”

Iran is a country with high potentials in the field of tourism, he noted, expressing hope that the Chinese ambassador would find the opportunity to visit the country’s big cities and tourist sites during his stay in Iran.

He added Iran also has enormous capacities in terms of national and historical heritages as an ancient civilization.

The country has 22 cultural heritages and a few natural heritages inscribed globally, which are indicative of the country’s huge tourism capacities, Shafiei said.

He regretted that Chinese tourists do not have adequate knowledge of Iran’s tourism potentials and capacities.

The ICPI director said Iran’s cultural and artistic products are of remarkable quality and, usually manage to gain popularity when exposed to Chinese audience.

The Iranian film titled ‘Children of Heaven’, directed by Majid Majidi, is an example, Shafiei added.

He said the fields of tourism, culture and art are interesting areas to be focused on by Iranian and Chinese media.

Chang also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation between China and Iran in the fields of tourism, culture and art.

“I am very much interested in Iranian films and have watched 20 flicks by Iranian directors so far. Iran’s movies are very famous in China.”