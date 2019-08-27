Situation in Kashmir remains tense

The people of the disputed region have closed down all the three roads leading to the area making it inaccessible for security forces to enter here, Presstv Reported.

Scores of youths in the age group of eighth to 35 have taken responsibility for night vigil and during the day they are often busy discussing the duty plan for the night.

In Soura known as the Gaza strip of Kashmir these days, pro-freedom graffiti has appeared across the area that speak of resistance and resilience.

Since New Delhi revoked Kashmir’s autonomous status on August 5, a security clampdown in the region has curbed protests and demonstrations. However, here in this area frequent protests and demonstrations were witnessed against New Delhi’s decision.

According to hospital records, there are around 200 injuries since early August. The Indian government claims that Kashmir has remained "by and large normal." However, the definition of normalcy remains questionable in the dispute region.