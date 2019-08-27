Tehran to host 3rd int’l biotechnology congress

Iranian Biotechnology Society is organizing the “Third International and 11th National Iranian Biotechnology Science Congress” during September 1 to 3, 2019, at Razi Conference Center in Tehran.

The event — described as the most important gathering of biotechnology specialists in Iran — is expected to gather together more than 1,000 scientists, researchers, policy makers, academia, university professors and students, Mehr News Agency reported.

The congress provides a platform for researchers and decision-makers in all aspects of biotechnology to present their latest findings and learn about important developments in science and technology.

The congress will cover different fields of biotechnology including: Medical and Pharmaceutical Biotechnology; Plant Biotechnology; Animal Biotechnology; Industrial biotechnology; Environmental biotechnology; Mining Biotechnology; Nano Biotechnology; Bioinformatics and systems biology; and ethical issues in biotechnology.

For more information, head to the event’s official website at www.biotechcongress.ir.