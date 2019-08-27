RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0756 GMT August 27, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257880
Published: 0637 GMT August 27, 2019

Tehran to host 3rd int’l biotechnology congress

Tehran to host 3rd int’l biotechnology congress

Iranian Biotechnology Society is organizing the “Third International and 11th National Iranian Biotechnology Science Congress” during September 1 to 3, 2019, at Razi Conference Center in Tehran.

The event — described as the most important gathering of biotechnology specialists in Iran — is expected to gather together more than 1,000 scientists, researchers, policy makers, academia, university professors and students, Mehr News Agency reported.

The congress provides a platform for researchers and decision-makers in all aspects of biotechnology to present their latest findings and learn about important developments in science and technology.

The congress will cover different fields of biotechnology including: Medical and Pharmaceutical Biotechnology; Plant Biotechnology; Animal Biotechnology; Industrial biotechnology; Environmental biotechnology; Mining Biotechnology; Nano Biotechnology; Bioinformatics and systems biology; and ethical issues in biotechnology.

For more information, head to the event’s official website at www.biotechcongress.ir.

   
KeyWords
Tehran
biotechnology
congress
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 3/0425 sec