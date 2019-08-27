RSS
August 27, 2019

August 27, 2019

Canadian couple missing for weeks died in car crash close to their home

COURTESY ROYAL CANADIAN MOUNTED POLICE

For two long, devastating weeks, the families of a missing Canadian couple clung to every lead, desperately hoping that the smallest shred of evidence could help explain the sudden disappearance of their loved ones.

James Evans, 23, and Easha Rayel, 36 were last seen traveling together near their home on Vancouver Island on Canada’s west coast, the Guardian reported.

But on Sunday, after weeks of anxious waiting and a series of cold tips, family were told that Evans and Rayel had never left the island. Instead, the couple had perished in a car accident along a busy highway, and their vehicle was obscured from view beneath thick overgrowth.

A resident, out dog-walking, spotted the couple’s car in a ditch alongside the Pat Bay highway on August 24, police told the Guardian.

“People see the ditch, but they often don’t realize how steep it is,” said constable Meighan de Pass, a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Based on the evidence located at the scene of the crash, police believe the two bodies are those of Evans and Rayel, but are awaiting the results of post mortem to confirm the identity of the victims, said de Pass.

News that the couple had died along a busy highway, unnoticed for weeks, was a disturbing conclusion to the search, Alastair Evans, James’ father, told CTV News.

“I don’t think [the police] are too impressed that they drive by it every day and, you know, it took them two weeks to figure it out,” he said.

The discovery of their vehicle also helped explain why the couple suddenly vanished. Reported missing on 9 August, their disappearance was described as “out of character” by police a news release.

In the subsequent weeks, the search area widened: Police confirmed the couple had been spotted near Vernon, British Columbia, more than 500km from their home.

But the grim discovery on Saturday suggests the two never ventured far from home.

“They weren’t going to Vancouver. They weren’t going to Vernon. They weren’t going anywhere. They were going back to the house. And who knows? Front tire popped on the car — or deer. It happened pretty quick,” said Evans.

“I know that they’ve been working together and falling in love and enjoying life. It wasn’t meant to happen like this.”

Police are still actively investigating the cause of the crash but have ruled out any criminal acts, said de Pass.

“It definitely was a disappointing end to this.”

 

 

 

 

 

   
