Kano meets Zarif, vows Japan will help ease Mideast tension

Japan will try to help ease tension in the Middle East, Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Tuesday as met with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Zarif said he looked forward to discussions with Kono as both countries had special interests in the security of the energy market and stability in the Persian Gulf.

“We are worried about tension in the Middle East and we hope to make some diplomatic effort to ease the tension,” Kono told reporters as he stood with Zarif in Tokyo.

“We wanted to have a direct and frank conversation with you today,” he told Zarif.

The two smiled and shook hands before sitting down for talks as the media were ushered out.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the two top diplomat discussed bilateral ties, the 2015 nuclear deal, major regional and international developments, including the situation in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East, and a series of other issues of mutual interest.

Japan has historically had friendly ties with Iran and is also a close US ally.

Tension between Iran and the United States has risen since US President Donald Trump’s administration last year quit the international deal on Iran’s nuclear program and began to ratchet up sanctions.

Iranian officials have denounced the new sanctions as “economic warfare”.

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Zarif is on a tour of Asia that took him earlier to China. He will be visiting Malaysia afterward.

Zarif has made several foreign trips in recent weeks, after being blacklisted by the US government.

Before the tour of Asia, the top Iranian diplomat visited Kuwait, three Scandinavian capitals, and France.

Reuters and Tasnim contributed to this story.