Barca to present third Neymar bid to PSG: Sources

Barcelona representatives traveled to Paris on Tuesday to make a third offer for Neymar after seeing its first two rejected by Paris Saint-Germain, sources have told ESPN FC.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu met with his board on Monday to work on a new formula which they hope PSG will accept.

Directors Javier Bordas and Andre Cury and Neymar's friend Alvaro Costa have flown to France to table that offer to the Ligue 1 club. Barca thought about including Ousmane Dembele as a makeweight in the transfer but sources have told ESPN FC the club is now unlikely to include any players in the deal.

The Spanish champion will instead make a renewed offer to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou on loan with an option to make the move permanent next summer. The deal, in total, would be worth around €170 million to PSG, which signed the Brazilian for €222 million from Barca in 2017.

PSG rejected a first offer which included Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and €80 million and then dismissed its first request to take him on loan this season ahead of a permanent move next summer.

Coutinho, a player who PSG would have been open to receiving in exchange, has since joined Bayern Munich. The French club is keen for the saga to come to an end as soon as possible, despite the fact the transfer window remains open until September 2.

With Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani both facing around a month on the sidelines, PSG needs to know if it will be able to count on Neymar this season – or whether it will have to turn the transfer market to replace him and strengthen their attack.

There is also interest in Neymar from Real Madrid and Juventus, although neither club has yet made an official bid. Neymar has told PSG that he wants to leave this summer and the Ligue 1 side wants to recoup a majority of the fee it paid two years ago.

Sources have told ESPN FC they believe the French club is in a strong position to negotiate because it was never its intention to sell a player who is under contract until the summer of 2022.

If no satisfactory offer arrives, the French champion will look to reintegrate Neymar into the first team. He has not played since injuring his ankle in Brazil's Copa America warmup against Qatar at the start of June.