Inter optimistic of signing Sanchez on loan

Inter Milan remains optimistic it can negotiate a loan deal with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez, according to Sky in Italy.

Talks between the two clubs are continuing over a season-long loan, which will cost the Serie A club just under £11 million, Sky Sports reported.

The 30-year-old joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 as part of a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan but has only scored three Premier League goals in 32 appearances since leaving north London.

Sanchez has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer as he does not look to be instrumental in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the season.

However, United striker Anthony Martial sustained a thigh injury in the 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace, but Inter remains hopeful this will not jeopardize the deal.

The Chilean, who has 130 caps for his country, impressed during the summer in the Copa America as Chile reached the semifinals, but sustained an injury in the third-place playoff.

He has not featured since for United and is yet to be part of a matchday squad in the Premier League this season but did feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Sheffield United as he continues his rehabilitation.

One player who has already made the switch from Manchester to Milan this summer is Romelu Lukaku, who scored on his Serie A debut in a 4-0 win over Lecce on Monday.