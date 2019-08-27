RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0728 GMT August 27, 2019

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 257911
Published: 0229 GMT August 27, 2019

Inter optimistic of signing Sanchez on loan

Inter optimistic of signing Sanchez on loan
GETTY IMAGES

Inter Milan remains optimistic it can negotiate a loan deal with Manchester United for Alexis Sanchez, according to Sky in Italy.

Talks between the two clubs are continuing over a season-long loan, which will cost the Serie A club just under £11 million, Sky Sports reported.

The 30-year-old joined United from Arsenal in January 2018 as part of a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan but has only scored three Premier League goals in 32 appearances since leaving north London.

Sanchez has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford all summer as he does not look to be instrumental in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans for the season.

However, United striker Anthony Martial sustained a thigh injury in the 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace, but Inter remains hopeful this will not jeopardize the deal.

The Chilean, who has 130 caps for his country, impressed during the summer in the Copa America as Chile reached the semifinals, but sustained an injury in the third-place playoff.

He has not featured since for United and is yet to be part of a matchday squad in the Premier League this season but did feature in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Sheffield United as he continues his rehabilitation.

One player who has already made the switch from Manchester to Milan this summer is Romelu Lukaku, who scored on his Serie A debut in a 4-0 win over Lecce on Monday.

 

 

 

 

 

   
KeyWords
Inter Milan
Alexis Sanchez
Manchester United
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2772 sec