Iran sentences three to prison terms on spying charges

Iran sentenced three people – two women and a man – to prison terms on spying charges, Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili said on Tuesday.

Esmaeili said one of the two convicted women is Aras Amiri, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for working for the British Council as well as cultural infiltration in the country, according to the Judiciary official website, Mizan Online.

Amiri, arrested in Iran in 2018, has been jailed for the past year while her case was under investigation, he said.

The Judiciary spokesman identified the other convicted woman as Anousheh Ashouri, a dual British-Iranian national. She was sentenced to 10 years jail for spying for Israel’s Mossad spy agency... also two years for acquiring illegitimate wealth.

Esmaeili added that Ali Johari, an Iranian national, was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for various espionage offenses, including "widespread connections with Mossad... and meeting with various elements linked to Israeli regime in India, Laos and Sri Lanka, among other countries.

Johari also had traveled to the occupied territories, the Judiciary spokesman said, adding that he had been in the process of getting citizenship from this regime.

Johari also received two years in jail for accepting illicit funds and was ordered to pay that unspecified amount in fines, said Esmaeili.