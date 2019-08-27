Iran, Libya FMs discuss African state crisis

mfa.gov.ir Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) shakes hands with his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Siala in Yokohama, Japan, on August 27, 2019.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in a Tuesday meeting with his Libyan counterpart Mohamed Siala, discussed the crisis in the North African country, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

On the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Japan’s Yokohama, Zarif and Siala conferred on the latest developments in Libya.

The UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has been engaged in a deadly armed conflict since early April in and around Tripoli against the east-based army, which is trying to take over the city and overthrow the government.

The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) force said it has been advancing to retake a strategic town near Tripoli from the GNA forces, AP reported.

The east-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, said it advanced to wrest control of Garyan late on Monday, capturing areas adjunct to the town. Garyan is located around 100 kilometers, or 62 miles from the capital.

Libya has been struggling to make a democratic transition amid insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The Iranian and Libyan foreign ministers also discuss bilateral issues.