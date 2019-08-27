RSS
News ID: 257915
Published: 0239 GMT August 27, 2019

ISPA: Iran four-month sponge iron production over 9m tons

Iranian produced 9.4 million tons of direct-reduced iron (DRI) also known as sponge iron during March 21-July 22, which marks 10 percent of growth compared to related figure of preceding year which was 8.602 tons.

According to statistics released by Iranian Steel Producers’ Association (ISPA) on Tuesday, Iranian steelmakers cast 8.6 million tons of steel products during the four months, which shows five percent of increase compared to corresponding figure of last year which was 8.2 million tons, imidro.gov.ir reported.

Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) put the export of steel ingots at 1.4 million tons in the first quarter of current Iranian year (March 21-June 21), falling 23 percent from 1.8 million tons in the same time span of the past year.

On June 8, a deputy industry, mining and trade minister said the ministry had taken the necessary measures to maintain the country’s metal exports despite US sanctions.

“We have established a special working group in the ministry which is closely assessing the situation and making necessary arrangements to mitigate the impact of US sanctions,” Ja’far Sarqini said.

The official noted that it is expected that exports from the country’s mining sector to at least reach the last year’s $8.5 billion by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2020).

Iran’s annual steel production is planned to reach 45 million tons by 2022, according to Sarqini.

On June 15, the official announced that the country’s annual crude steel production is planned to reach 30 million tons in the current Iranian year.

He put Iran’s crude steel production at 25 million tons in the past year.

Sarqini had also announced that Iran will inaugurate steel projects with the capacity of at least 10 million tons during the current Iranian calendar year.

 

   
