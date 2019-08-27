French Islamologist Yahya Christian Bonaud dies at 62

Professor Yahya Christian Bonaud, French Islamologist, writer, translator, commentator of the Holy Qur’an in French and a professor at the Al-Mustafa International University in Iran, died in Ivory Coast at the age of 62.

He was making a visit to the African country to address Muslims about the lunar month of Muharram and ideologies of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam.

He was born in 1957 into a Catholic family in Freiburg in Breisgau, Germany. They lived in Germany and Algeria until he reached age 10, then moved to Strasbourg, ijtihadnet.com reported.

Bonnaud became acquainted with the works of René Guénon, a French Muslim philosopher, and under the influence of his works, converted to Islam in 1979. He began to study in Arabic. He studied Islamology that led him to read the writings of Henri Corbinabout Shia.

Under the guidance of Amadou Hampâté Bâ, African Gnostic and spiritual leader of Tidjanism, he reconverted to Shia and adopted the name Yahya. Banaud did his doctoral dissertation on Imam Khomeini, entitled ‘The Philosophical Works of Imam Khomeini’, a thesis reprinted and published as the book ‘An Unknown Gnostic of the 20th Century’. While writing his thesis, he spent seven years in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, at times studying under Jalal-ed-Din Ashtiani.