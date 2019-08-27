Zarif’s visit to G7 summit town a ‘political victory’ for Iran: MP

By Sadeq Dehqan

The visit by Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif to Biarritz, the host city to the G7 summit, was a political victory for Iran and a blow to US policies, said an Iranian lawmaker.

Zarif – who has been sanctioned by US President Donald Trump’s administration – made a surprise visit to the French coastal town on Sunday, where leaders of the G7 nations – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – met at the weekend.

During his visit, Zarif met with French President Emmanuel Macron as well as his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Hamid Garmabi added, “Zarif’s invitation to France indicates that no country, other than the US, approves of his sanction, as he is an internationally well-known political figure and praised by the World leaders.”

This reflects Iran’s effective foreign policy and US weakness in that respect, MP added.

Commenting on the dispute between the European powers and the US over Iran, Garmabi said, “Europeans have now realized that they shouldn’t put their destiny in US hands.”

“This became clearer when Washington unilaterally pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal against the Europeans’ will,” he added.

In May 2018, Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, and reimposed Washington’s unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

“Europeans now realize that they can’t afford to follow all US policies. Of course, the European countries have their own interests, but, in some cases, the US will have to act against them to achieve its own goals,” added Garmabi.

“All countries, including Iran, would benefit from the widening gap between the US and Europeans.

“However, the considerable amount of the trade between Europe and the US forces the Europeans to maintain their ties with Washington,” said the Iranian lawmaker.

“In JCPOA’s case, Europeans are more than willing to preserve the deal, despite some of their obligations hanging on the balance following the US withdrawal,” Garmabi said, insisting that the termination of the nuclear deal could lead to “insecurity and tensions in the Middle East which would increase immigration to Europe.”

“Some of the European countries, namely France and Germany, had large amount of trade with Iran before US pullout, which have, at present, decreased significantly.”

A failure to save the JCPOA will harm their economies, he stressed.