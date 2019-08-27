Amir-Abdollahian: Israel to pay huge price for attacks in region

National Desk

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a special assistant to the Iranian Parliament speaker, said on Tuesday that the Israeli regime will pay a huge price for its recent attacks on Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Amir-Abdollahian called the recent Israeli attacks on Lebanon a big miscalculation made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Expect response to be shocking & crippling," Amir-Abdollahian wrote, adding that safeguarding sustainable security is the region's red line.

Israel launched drone strikes on southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut early on Monday.

The strikes hit a base belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine General Command in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley near the border with Syria, the group said.

Abu Wael Issam, an official with the Palestinian group said accused Netanyahu of using such attacks to boost his credentials ahead of Israel’s parliamentary elections next month.

Airstrikes by Israel against Palestinian factions in Lebanon, such as this one, have been rare in the past years.

The strike came a day after an Israeli drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Beirut while another exploded and crashed nearby.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday that his group will confront and shoot down any Israeli drones that enter Lebanese airspace from now on, raising the potential for conflict amid heightened regional tensions.

Nasrallah also vowed to retaliate to an Israeli airstrike inside Syria that took place late Saturday, which he said killed two Hezbollah members.

He said allowing Israel to keep flying drones over Lebanon would lead to a similar situation as in Iraq, where a series of attacks there targeted military bases and weapons depot belonging to Iraqi militias.

US officials have said at least one of the airstrikes on the militia in Iraq was carried out by Israel.

Commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani also reacted to the recent Israel’s drone attacks in the regional states, saying the "insane operations" were Tel Aviv's last struggles.

"There is no doubt that these insane operations will be the last struggles of the Zionist regime," Soleimani said, according to a Twitter account attributed to him.