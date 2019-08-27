Israeli fighter jet targets Hamas position in central Gaza Strip

The Israeli army said “the aircraft bombed a Hamas observation post east of Juhor ad-Dik (village) in the central Gaza Strip.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties and the extent of damage caused, Presstv Reported.

The military claimed that the strike was carried out after four rockets were fired toward the Israeli-occupied territory. Only one of the rockets reached the area, while the other three appear to have exploded within the Gaza Strip, it added.

On August 22, Israeli warplanes bombed a round of sites in the Gaza Strip belonging to the Hamas resistance movement after several rockets were fired from the coastal enclave toward the occupied lands.

The Israeli army said at the time that warning sirens were activated near the Gaza border. There were no injuries in the rocket attacks.

The Israeli military frequently bombs the Gaza Strip, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.

Israel has also launched several wars on the Palestinian coastal sliver, the last of which began in early July 2014. The military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians. Over 11,100 others were also wounded in the war.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli siege since June 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standards of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

The Israeli regime denies about 1.8 million people in Gaza their basic rights, such as freedom of movement, jobs with proper wages as well as adequate healthcare and education.